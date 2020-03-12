Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Spring debut set for Friday
Suarez (shoulder) is scheduled to make his Cactus League debut Friday against the Rockies as a designated hitter, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Suarez's first appearance is contingent on Major League Baseball not cancelling spring training due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the Reds' decision to sign off on him playing Friday marks a significant step forward in his recovery from offseason right shoulder surgery. The 28-year-old will still need to prove he can field his position and throw across the diamond without issue before the Reds clear him for the March 26 regular-season opener, but for his part, Suarez remains optimistic he'll be ready to go for Opening Day.
