Suarez will start Tuesday's spring training shortstop, with Mike Moustakas moving over to third base, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports. "We have to see what it looks like, we're not making any decisions now, we have a lot of options, we have guys willing to do what's best for our team and have bought in to whatever it takes," manager David Bell said. "That's making this look at Geno at shortstop possible."

This would address two items - how to improve the Reds lineup at shortstop while allowing Jonathan India to play second base. Suarez originally broke in as a shortstop, but he hasn't played in a game there since 2018 and has only six games at shortstop since 2016.