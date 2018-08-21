Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Starting at shortstop

Suarez will start at shortstop and bat cleanup Tuesday against the Brewers.

It will be Suarez's first start at shortstop since April of 2016, per Mark Sheldon of MLB.com. He had previously made two late-game appearances at the position this season, logging a total of four innings. It will be interesting to see how much shortstop Suarez plays down the stretch -- not only to see if he gains eligibility at the position, but also to get an idea as to whether this may be a regular occurrence in 2019 as the team looks to work top prospect Nick Senzel (finger) into the lineup.

More News
Our Latest Stories