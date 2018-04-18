Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Starting baseball activities

Suarez (thumb) has started some baseball activities and could travel with the club (to continue working out -- not to return from the DL) later this week, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports. "I just take the groundballs and put them on the side," Suarez said on Tuesday. "I try to grip the bat to see how it feels, but no swings or throwing yet. I will grab the ball and bat and see how much I can squeeze. That's all we're doing right now."

The Reds won't have a timetable yet for Suarez until he begins hitting and throwing, so while this news is positive, his return isn't yet imminent.