Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Stays hot

Suarez went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run Tuesday against the Brewers.

Suarez took Chase Anderson deep in the first inning to record his 20th homer of the season. He's now homered in three consecutive games, also driving in nine in that span. While he had a slow month of June by going yard only twice, Suarez appears to be back in a groove at the dish heading into the All-Star break.

