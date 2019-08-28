Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Stays red hot

Suarez went 3-for-5 with a double, two-run home run and two runs scored Tuesday against the Marlins.

Suarez took Caleb Smith deep in the first inning to record his 37th homer of the season. He has swung an incredibly hot bat of late late, going yard in three consecutive games while also racking up four long balls in his past 10 contests. For the season, he's now hitting .260/.340/.537 across 544 plate appearances.