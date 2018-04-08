Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Suffers fractured thumb

Suarez was diagnosed with a fractured thumb on his right hand Sunday.

The fractured thumb is a result of being hit by a pitch on his right hand. An estimated timeline for his return hasn't been revealed, but this injury will surely require a trip to the disabled list. Reserve infielder Cliff Pennington might be in line to see increased playing time in Suarez's absence, though the Reds could opt to promote top prospect Nick Senzel or minor-league infielder Brandon Dixon, as well. Senzel would be the wisest choice for chasing upside during Sunday night pickups.