Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Swats 16th homer Friday

Suarez went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 6-3 win over the Cubs.

He continues to swing a hot bat, extending his hitting streak to 12 games with Friday's performance -- a streak that features five homers and 12 RBI to go along with a .341 (15-for-44) batting average. Suarez now has 16 home runs on the season, and his .975 OPS is nearly 150 points better than last year's career high.

More News
Our Latest Stories