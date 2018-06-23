Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Swats 16th homer Friday
Suarez went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 6-3 win over the Cubs.
He continues to swing a hot bat, extending his hitting streak to 12 games with Friday's performance -- a streak that features five homers and 12 RBI to go along with a .341 (15-for-44) batting average. Suarez now has 16 home runs on the season, and his .975 OPS is nearly 150 points better than last year's career high.
More News
-
Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Blasts 15th homer Wednesday•
-
Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Knocks 13th homer Saturday•
-
Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Clubs 11th homer•
-
Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Hits 10th homer of year Tuesday•
-
Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Another homer, two more RBI•
-
Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Smacks grand slam in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...
-
Fantasy baseball: Sanchez struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Prospects: Jimenez now step away
A move up to Triple-A has Eloy Jimenez within shouting distance of the majors, but Kyle Tucker...
-
Waivers: Add Marte, Heyward?
Heath Cummings looks at the hot bats of Ketel Marte and Jason Heyward.