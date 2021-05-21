Suarez went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, two runs scored and a walk Thursday against the Giants.

Suarez belted his ninth home run of the season in the eighth inning off Jose Alvarez. Though he entered the game with only four hits in his last 28 at-bats, Suarez has started to show power by recording six of his long balls in his last 18 contests. To fully return to form, Suarez will have to lower his 32.6 percent strikeout rate, which has limited his line to .157/.236/.365 to this point in the campaign.