Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Swings in batting cage

Suarez (shoulder) took swings in the batting cage Friday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The 28-year-old continues to progress in his recovery from the right shoulder surgery he underwent in late January. Suarez doesn't have an official timeline for his spring debut, but the Reds still hope he'll be ready in time for Opening Day.

