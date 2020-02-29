Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Swings off tee
Suarez (shoulder) swung with both arms off a tee Friday for the first time since late-January surgery to remove loose cartilage in his right shoulder, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
He continues to take small steps in his recovery, throwing lightly Thursday and then progressing to swings. Suarez says his arm and shoulder feels OK and that he is feeling better every day as he tries to get more comfortable, but added that he is not close to 100 percent yet. He says taking swings feels better than throwing. The goal remains for him to be ready for Opening Day, but that is not a certainty.
