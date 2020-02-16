Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Takes light swings
Suarez (shoulder) was able to do some light one-handed swinging and non-throwing defensive work during Sunday's team session, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
The activity represents a small step forward for Suarez as he works back from right shoulder surgery, but until he's cleared to throw across the diamond, the Reds likely won't be able to pinpoint a target date for his return. Manager David Bell said a few days ago that it's "realistic" that Suarez may be ready to go for the Reds' Opening Day game March 26 versus St. Louis.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, advice, guide
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy baseball 2020: Top breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball 2020 sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Top 50 keepers based on 2019 ADP
Sure, in some leagues, it's as easy as keeping your best players, but for leagues that apply...
-
Top 150 dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are growing in popularity, but weighing present needs against future hopes...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2020 busts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...