Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Takes seat Thursday
Suarez is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Brewers, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
While Suarez has collected a hit in each of the previous two games, he's slashing just .173/.267/.267 in 75 at-bats this month, so he'll get the day off after a string of five consecutive starts. In his place, Patrick Kivlehan will start at third base and bat second.
