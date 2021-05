Suarez homered for the third time this week Sunday against the Cubs, batting again out of the leadoff spot.

Suarez hit a monster shot off of Jake Arrieta to extend the Reds' lead to 4-0, which was more than enough in support of Tyler Mahle. Once the Reds get Joey Votto and Mike Moustakas back from the IL, Suarez might not remain in the leadoff spot, but it's agreed with him so far.