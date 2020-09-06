Suarez went 3-for-4 with three home runs and five RBI in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Pirates.

The only Cincinnati run Suarez didn't account for was the team's first one, as Tucker Barnhart led off the third inning with a solo shot before Suarez began his fireworks display. The three blasts were a new career high in a single game for the 29-year-old, while the five RBI tied his personal best. His early-season slump is a distant memory -- nine of his 12 homers on the year have come in the last 15 games, a stretch during which Suarez is slashing .314/.368/.902 with 20 RBI.