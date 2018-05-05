Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Three-run homer keys Reds win

Suarez hit a three-run homer in the first inning of Friday's win over the Marlins, giving him 13 RBI in eight games since returning from the DL.

It's no coincidence that the Reds' lineup has been semi-competent upon the return of Suarez and Scott Schebler from the DL. Suarez is now hitting .321/.435/.643 after Friday's win.

