Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Throwing again
Suarez (shoulder) was cleared to resume light throwing Thursday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Suarez isn't yet taking full swings during spring training, but his ability to start throwing again represents another step forward in his recovery from late-January shoulder surgery. The Reds remain hopeful that Suarez will be ready to go for Opening Day, but he could be in store for a brief stint on the injured list to begin the season if he's unable to make it back in action before the Cactus League schedule ends. Suarez is probably at least two weeks away from appearing in spring games.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts to draft
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
ADP Review: 12 overrated players
If you're paying up for power bats, you're doing it wrong. Scott White reveals some of the...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Ronald Acuna over Mike Trout is one thing, but Trea Turner over Alex Bregman? Adalberto Mondesi...
-
Stanton injury: How low does he go?
Giancarlo Stanton's latest injury could send his ADP tumbling, but it could also make him an...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts, picks, top sims
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Ranking bounce-back candidates
Looking deeper at track records can reveal big potential Fantasy value for players like these...