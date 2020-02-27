Play

Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Throwing again

Suarez (shoulder) was cleared to resume light throwing Thursday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Suarez isn't yet taking full swings during spring training, but his ability to start throwing again represents another step forward in his recovery from late-January shoulder surgery. The Reds remain hopeful that Suarez will be ready to go for Opening Day, but he could be in store for a brief stint on the injured list to begin the season if he's unable to make it back in action before the Cactus League schedule ends. Suarez is probably at least two weeks away from appearing in spring games.

