Reds' Eugenio Suarez: To resume rehab program

Suarez (shoulder) will resume his throwing, swinging and fielding programs next week, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Suarez was set to make his Cactus League debut before spring training was halted, but he'll continue to work towards a return to the field. He was always optimistic he'd be ready for Opening Day as originally scheduled, and the delay in game action should give him a better chance of being in the lineup for a significant portion of the Reds' contests.