Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Travels with club
Suarez (thumb) will travel with the Reds to St. Louis and participate in some fielding and light throwing drills, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.
Suarez remarked that he has been feeling "much, much better" but he still isn't ready to resume swinging a bat at this time. This is yet another step forward in his return from a fractured thumb that he suffered in early April, though the 26-year-old remains without a timetable. Expect another update in the coming days as Suarez continues to progress.
