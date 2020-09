Suarez went 1-for-2 with a walk and a two-run home run in the second game of Friday's doubleheader against the Pirates.

At this point, it will be tough for Suarez to lift his batting average back up close to his career mark (.262). However, he's looked a lot more like himself lately with a .277/.340/.723 line and six homers in his last 14 games. Overall, he has a .192 average, .741 OPS, nine homers and 22 RBI in 38 games.