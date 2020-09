Suarez went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run, two RBI and one run scored in Sunday's 10-5 win over the Cardinals.

Suarez had cooled off again after his three-homer game Sept. 5 -- 3-for-22 in his last six games entering play Sunday -- but got back on track in the finale against St. Louis. His OPS is now over .800 and he sits tied with Manny Machado for fifth in the NL in homers with 13.