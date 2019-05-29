Reds' Eugenio Suarez: X-ray comes back clean

An X-ray on Suarez's left hand came back negative, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Suarez took a pitch off his hand during the eighth inning Wednesday, but initial tests have cleared the third baseman of any structural damage. This is certainly encouraging news for Suarez, who broke his thumb after getting hit by a pitch last season. He'll likely be further evaluated during the team's off day Thursday before his status for Friday's series opener against the Nationals is determined.

