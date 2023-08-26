Cruz will serve as the Reds' opening pitcher for Saturday's game against the Diamdonbacks, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Though the Reds haven't confirmed that a bulk reliever will work behind Cruz, Ben Lively (pectoral) is expected to be activated from the 15-day injured list Saturday and appears likely to cover multiple innings out of the bullpen. Cruz, who will be making his first start of 2023, hasn't recorded more than six outs in any of his prior 46 appearances this season. He carries a 4.30 ERA and 1.22 WHIP into Saturday's contest.