Cruz struck out one over a scoreless inning and picked up a hold in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Yankees.

The Yankees erased most of the Reds' 5-0 in the middle innings before Cruz and closer Alexis Diaz shut down New York's final six batters in order. The hold was Cruz's team-leading 16th. After a rocky first month-and-a-half, Cruz has settled in, pitching to a 2.08 ERA with 26 strikeouts over the last 17.1 innings (20 appearances).