The Reds added Rodriguez to the 40-man roster Tuesday, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

Acquired in a rather inconspicuous trade with the Mets in 2022, Rodriguez has emerged as a legitimate major-league prospect thanks largely to his hitting ability. He advanced to the Triple-A level this past season, and while most of his numbers fell off compared to what he was doing at Double-A Chattanooga, he still hit seven homers and stole nine bags in 53 games with Louisville. Now protected from the Rule 5 draft, Rodriguez will have a chance to debut late in 2026.