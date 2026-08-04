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Reds' Hector Rodriguez: Called up from Louisville

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Reds recalled Rodriguez from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday.

After being added to the Reds' 40-man roster over the winter, Rodriguez has continued to impress with his slugging at Louisville this season. The 22-year-old has slashed .274/.347/.533 with 27 home runs -- second in the International League -- and six stolen bases across 104 games at Triple-A. With the Reds dealing away Nathaniel Lowe prior to Monday's deadline, the team has an opening in its everyday lineup, and the left-handed-hitting Rodriguez appears primed to get a look in the strong side of a platoon at designated hitter or at either corner-outfield spot.

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