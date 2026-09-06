Rodriguez went 2-for-4 in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Brewers.

Rodriguez extended an on-base streak to 13 games with a first-inning single. He's gone 17-for-51 (.333) with four walks, two doubles, five home runs, nine RBI and 10 runs scored during the streak. The left-handed batter was recently moved to leadoff against right-handers and has thrived there in a small sample size, slashing .321/.345/.679 in six contests atop the order. As the Reds pivot to focus on its 2027 roster, Rodriguez should see ample opportunity over the final month of the regular season.

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