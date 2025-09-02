Rodriguez is slashing .283/.331/.447 with five home runs, six steals, a 6.1 percent walk rate and a 15.3 percent strikeout rate in 36 games for Triple-A Louisville.

Rodriguez was promoted to Louisville on July 18 after he slashed .298/.357/.481 with 12 home runs, six steals and a 13.9 percent strikeout rate in 82 games for Double-A Chattanooga. A bat-first player who will likely end up in left field or at designated hitter, Rodriguez will have a high offensive bar to clear, but he has premium bat speed and contact ability. He is a very aggressive hitter (58.8 percent swing rate at Triple-A) who is still working on getting the ball in the air a bit more (flyball rates below 30 percent at Double-A and Triple-A). Still, Rodriguez won't turn 22 until March, so he's ahead of schedule. He will be added to the 40-man roster this offseason to protect him from the Rule 5 draft.