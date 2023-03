Gibaut has struck out all six batters he's faced this spring, including the three he faced Wednesday against the A's.

Gibaut joined the Reds last year as a waiver claim from the Dodgers, who had previously claimed him from the Guardians. He mostly worked in low-leverage roles while appearing in 33 games with the Reds, striking out 48 batters in 34.2 innings, albeit with 18 walks and 38 hits.