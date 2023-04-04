Vosler went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and an additional run scored in Monday's win over the Cubs.

He entered the game in the bottom of the second inning, replacing Jose Barrero (hamstring) on the bases. Vosler stayed in at first base as Wil Myers moved out to right field and TJ Friedl shifted to center. Vosler would end up playing the hero for Cincinnati, hitting a three-run shot in the fifth inning which proved to be the game winner. While he's not an everyday starter for the Reds, Vosler has been swinging the bat well early on when given the opportunity.