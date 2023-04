Vosler is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cubs.

Southpaw Drew Smyly is taking the hill for the Cubs, so the lefty-hitting Vosler will bow out of the starting nine, giving way to Wil Myers at first base. Vosler connected on his first home run of the season in Sunday's win over the Pirates and has plated three runs through his first three games. He should serve as the Reds' primary option at first base until Joey Votto (shoulder) returns from the injured list.