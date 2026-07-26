Reds' JJ Bleday: Swipes bag in loss

Bleday went 1-for-2 with two walks and a stolen base in Saturday's 7-0 loss to the Cardinals.

Bleday has gone 12 games without a multi-hit effort, but he's hit safely in 10 of them. The outfielder has also swiped three bags in that span, accounting for half of his six steals this season. Bleday is batting .238 with an .821 OPS, 17 home runs, 44 RBI, 39 runs scored, 11 doubles and one triple over 75 contests. He's done enough to function as the Reds' starter in left field since he earned a call-up in late April.