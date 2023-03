Kuhnel is likely to be on the Opening Day roster for the Reds, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Kuhnel is likely the final bullpen option with Bennett Sousa being optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Monday by the Reds. The right-hander has posted a 2.53 ERA with a 1.41 WHIP over 10.2 innings of work in the Cactus League in 10 appearances. He'll likely be a bridge to Alexis Diaz in the middle innings to begin 2023.