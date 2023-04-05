Kuhnel was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Kuhnel will head to Louisville after cracking the Reds' Opening Day roster last week. The right-hander appeared in Tuesday's loss to the Cubs, surrendering three runs on five hits and a walk over two frames. Considering the fact that he opened the season on the active roster, Kuhnel seems like to get another shot in the majors before long. In his place, the Reds selected the contract of Kevin Herget on Wednesday.