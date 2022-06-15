Kuhnel pitched a perfect inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 5-3 extra-innings win over the Diamondbacks.
Tyler Mahle started with nine shutout innings, but the Reds' offense didn't support him well. Alexis Diaz and Luis Cessa each had chances to protect leads in the 10th and 11th frames, but both of them couldn't get the job done before Kuhnel made a two-run lead stick in the 12th. The right-hander now has a 3.31 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 17:3 K:BB across 16.1 innings after earning his first major-league save Tuesday. Despite his success in this contest, he's unlikely to see a significant spike in high-leverage chances.