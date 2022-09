India went 2-for-4 with two RBI, a run scored and a stolen base Wednesday against the Red Sox.

India delivered a pair of RBI singles and also swiped his third base of the season. He's had a disappointing campaign and shown few signs of turning it around lately, as even after this strong effort he is hitting .219 with 10 RBI and six runs scored across 20 games in September. Overall, India has a 96 wRC+ and a .316 wOBA across 392 plate appearances for the season.