India went 2-for-3 with two doubles, one RBI, a run scored, two walks and a stolen base in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Padres.

India had quite the offensive day, tallying multiple extra-base hits for the fourth time this season. He added his seventh steal when he stole third base in the first inning. The 24-year-old is slashing .268/.384/.408 with six home runs, seven steals, 31 RBI and 38 runs in 277 plate appearances. He is batting .326 with three steals and 13 runs scored over his last 12 games.