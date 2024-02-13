India is going through a ramp-up progression after having a setback with the plantar fasciitis in his left foot this offseason, Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

India missed nearly two months of action during the second half with the injury and it popped up on him again over the winter, affecting his offseason workouts. The 27-year-old took batting practice and fielded ground balls Tuesday and the foot "feels fine and he feels no pain," Reds general manager Brad Meador said, adding that India just needs to build up endurance at this point. While it does seem as though he's trending in a positive direction currently, the nagging injury and uncertain playing time outlook for India creates a cloudy fantasy forecast.