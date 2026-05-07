Triple-A Louisville placed Aguiar on its 7-day injured list April 9 due to an unspecified injury.

Aguiar missed the entire 2025 season while recovering from Oct. 11, 2024 Tommy John surgery, but he received a clean bill of health coming into spring training. He secured a spot in Louisville's season-opening rotation and posted a 9.28 ERA, 1.88 WHIP and 12:8 K:BB in 102. innings over three starts before hitting the shelf. Aguiar owns a spot on the Reds' 40-man roster, but he's buried on the organization's starting pitching depth chart and has now been out of action for nearly a month, which makes it unlikely that he contributes to the big club anytime soon.