Hayes went 2-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Saturday's 10-1 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Hayes extended a hit streak to seven straight games and has reached base safely 11 consecutive starts. It's an encouraging stretch for the third baseman, who got off to a slow start when he first joined the Reds at the trade deadline. After batting .167 (5-for-30) over his first nine games in Cincinnati, Hayes is slashing .378/.465/.649 with seven extra-base hits, three RBI and nine runs scored over the subsequent 12 contests. While the improvement is welcome, past history suggests Hayes is closer to the hitter he showed during that initial stretch for the Reds.