Hayes went 1-for-3 with a walk, a home run and two RBI in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Cubs.

Hayes caught hold of a sinker that didn't sink and upped Cincinnati's lead to 3-0 in the fourth inning with a two-run shot. It was his second home run of the season and just his second and third RBI over 31 games. If the Reds are getting production from other areas of the lineup, they can live with the Gold Glove-winning third baseman batting .126 and minimal punch from the bottom of the order.