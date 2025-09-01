Hayes went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Cardinals.

Hayes had a couple of run-scoring singles in the game and is doing his best to dispel the notion that he's all glove and no bat. Since joining the Reds at the trade deadline, Hayes has a .756 OPS with 10 extra-base hits (three home runs), nine RBI, two steals and 12 runs scored over 28 games. One thing to monitor is how the Reds plan to use top prospect and third baseman Sal Stewart, who is expected to be called up Monday. Stewart may play some third base, but he's recently been given work at second base and is an ideal fit at DH.