Hayes went 1-for-5 with a three-run homer in Thursday's 12-11 loss to Atlanta.

After homering just once in 392 plate appearances with the Pirates this year, Hayes went deep in his first game with the Reds, kick-starting Cincinnati's rally in an eight-run eighth inning. Hayes, whose last homer came on June 10, is slashing .235/.278/.297 with 39 RBI, 35 runs scored and 10 stolen bases. While Hayes plays excellent defense at third base, he could find himself in a part-time role after the Reds made another trade for Miguel Andujar on Thursday.