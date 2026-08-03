Reds' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Homers twice in five games

Hayes went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 10-2 win over the Pirates. He was also hit by a pitch.

Hayes homered for the second time in five games, giving him four over 58 contests. This was his first start in four games, as he's been sharing the hot corner with Eugenio Suarez. The Reds are likely to be sellers heading into Monday's trade deadline and have seven players on expiring contracts, including Suarez. Hayes could get more consistent at-bats if Cincinnati trades Suarez, but the former's unattractive .145 average makes him a difficult play in fantasy leagues.