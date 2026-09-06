Hayes will test out his strained left groin by running the bases in Cincinnati on Sunday, MLB.com reports.

Hayes will be eligible for activation at any point after landing on the 10-day injured list Aug. 28 due to a left groin strain, but he looks like he still has a few checkpoints to hit in his recovery from the injury before rejoining the Reds. The defensive-minded third baseman had been one of the majors' worst-performing hitters prior to landing on the shelf, slashing just .153/.213/.250 with five home runs, one stolen base, 19 runs and eight RBI across 211 plate appearances.