The Reds acquired Hayes from the Pirates on Wednesday in exchange for shortstop Sammy Stafura, left-hander Taylor Rogers and cash considerations, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Hayes will greatly improve Cincinnati's defense at third base, as he is arguably the best defender in the game at the hot corner. The 28-year-old's offense is a much bigger question, as he's slashing only .236/.279/.290 with two home runs in 100 games this season and has an underwhelming .254/.307/.369 batting line in his career. Hayes should benefit from a major park upgrade in going from PNC Park to Great American Ball Park.