Farmer went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and five RBI in Monday's 11-1 win over the Phillies.

His two-run shot in the third inning blew the game open and spurred Farmer to a career-best five-RBI day. The 30-year-old infielder snapped an 0-for-14 mini-slump with the performance, but on the season he's hitting only .215 with four homers, 13 runs and 17 RBI through 50 games.