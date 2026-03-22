Nicolas was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Sunday.

Nicolas will head to Louisville after having appeared in one contest with the Reds during spring training, giving up one run on four walks over two-thirds of an inning. The right-hander was dealt to the Reds in exchange for outfielder Tyler Callihan on March 4, but he ultimately saw limited action during the spring with Cincinnati. Nicolas will now have to wait for his next chance with the major-league roster.