The Reds recalled Soto from Triple-A Louisville on Sunday.

Soto will give the Reds an extra left-handed-hitting option off the bench after Nick Martini (thumb) was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday. Though Martini will be out through the All-Star break, Soto could be a candidate to return to Louisville during the upcoming week if Jake Fraley (personal) returns from the family medical emergency list.