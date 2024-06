The Reds recalled Soto from Triple-A Louisville on Sunday.

Soto has remained at Louisville since he was claimed off waivers from Baltimore in April, slashing .299/.393/.372 with 19 RBI across 191 plate appearances. He doesn't have a clear path to playing time in Cincinnati's infield, so he'll likely occupy the bench as a depth piece. Austin Wynns was designated for assignment in order to clear a spot on the active roster.